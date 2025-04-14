Madden Advisory Services Inc. Buys 259 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $5,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000.

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $216.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $194.38 and a 1-year high of $226.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.11.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $1.1673 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

