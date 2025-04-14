CM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $784,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,044 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after buying an additional 32,192 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 42,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 26,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,175.5% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 217,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,447,000 after acquiring an additional 200,064 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $24.83 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $28.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average is $26.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.1412 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

