Harber Asset Management LLC Sells 224,823 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Harber Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 81.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 224,823 shares during the quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth $2,641,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,850,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 156,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 45,904 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,229,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,174,000 after purchasing an additional 16,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Lamb Weston stock opened at $54.62 on Monday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $89.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 58.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamb Weston to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $87.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.27.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

