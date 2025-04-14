Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Peninsula Wealth LLC

Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 36,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $180,621,000. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in Broadcom by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Barr E S & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 5,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,044,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at $95,564,585.40. The trade was a 5.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Trading Up 5.6 %

AVGO opened at $181.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.47 billion, a PE ratio of 148.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $251.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.11.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.46%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.