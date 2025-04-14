Harber Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Harber Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 472,991 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 273,824 shares during the quarter. SolarWinds makes up 2.0% of Harber Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Harber Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $6,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWI. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 808.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in SolarWinds in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWI opened at $18.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. SolarWinds Co. has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $18.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average of $15.29.

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. SolarWinds had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 12.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SWI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush lowered SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

