Peninsula Wealth LLC Buys 273 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Peninsula Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,679 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 0.5% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Down 0.2 %

TSLA stock opened at $251.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $810.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.51, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $285.19 and a 200-day moving average of $323.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Tesla from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Cowen raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $404.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.59.

View Our Latest Report on TSLA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total transaction of $43,162,255.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,643,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,737,500. This trade represents a 12.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 374,228 shares of company stock valued at $123,791,123. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.