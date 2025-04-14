Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Boosts Stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 413,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 49,400 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOD. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 912.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,212 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $8.73 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.58. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VOD. DZ Bank upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

