Sterling Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,698 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,519,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,818,000 after buying an additional 424,786 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth $51,220,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Owens Corning by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,148,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,166,000 after acquiring an additional 238,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $39,054,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $321,947.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,490.95. This trade represents a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $138.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.39. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $123.41 and a fifty-two week high of $214.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Owens Corning from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $215.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $212.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OC

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.