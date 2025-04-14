Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lowered its holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,364,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,281 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 825,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,983,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,542,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 398.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 702,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,505,000 after buying an additional 561,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 637,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,462,000 after buying an additional 153,703 shares during the period. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PEGA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pegasystems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.36.

Pegasystems Trading Up 0.8 %

Pegasystems stock opened at $68.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.55 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.55. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.55 and a 52 week high of $113.67.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.20). Pegasystems had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 6.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Pegasystems Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

Insider Activity at Pegasystems

In related news, insider Leon Trefler sold 2,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $155,006.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,237.35. The trade was a 3.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total value of $139,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,838.75. The trade was a 8.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,791 shares of company stock worth $6,134,554 over the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pegasystems Profile

(Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

