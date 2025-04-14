Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Position Reduced by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. cut its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,219,000 after purchasing an additional 27,948 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 375.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after buying an additional 30,294 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Ingredion by 31.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 11,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,516,000 after purchasing an additional 19,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management grew its stake in Ingredion by 18.2% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on INGR. Stephens reduced their price objective on Ingredion from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Monday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ingredion from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Ingredion from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.60.

Ingredion Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE INGR opened at $129.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.72. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $109.51 and a twelve month high of $155.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.28 and its 200 day moving average is $136.01.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.09. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.96%.

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 10,815 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total value of $1,361,392.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,906.76. This trade represents a 24.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

