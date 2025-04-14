Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Harber Asset Management LLC

Harber Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 211,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,027 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree comprises 4.8% of Harber Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Harber Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $15,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $171,149,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $113,315,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,978,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,143,000 after acquiring an additional 947,580 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 650,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,748,000 after purchasing an additional 342,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,922,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Dollar Tree stock opened at $72.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of -15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.29. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.49 and a twelve month high of $128.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. Citigroup raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.84.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, Director William W. Douglas III purchased 701 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $52,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,275. This trade represents a 103.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

