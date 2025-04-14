Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Boosts Holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report) by 747.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $733,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 73,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 11,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $541,000.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 4.1 %

NYSEARCA TNA opened at $21.82 on Monday. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.89.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Increases Dividend

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.1033 dividend. This is a boost from Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.