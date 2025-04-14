Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Buys Shares of 4,900 Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,078,000 after purchasing an additional 22,261 shares in the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AIT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.29.

AIT opened at $226.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $237.79 and its 200 day moving average is $245.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.01. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.68 and a fifty-two week high of $282.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.18. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 22.37%. Research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.64%.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

