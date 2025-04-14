Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Grows Position in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 22.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 18.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 135,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after acquiring an additional 21,257 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Evergy by 0.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $66.52 on Monday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $70.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.75. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.52.

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EVRG shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Evergy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Evergy from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.08.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

