Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 25,909 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,909 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $18,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Intellus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Beacon Wealthcare LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Wealthcare LLC now owns 23,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BIL stock opened at $91.56 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $91.29 and a 12 month high of $91.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.58.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

