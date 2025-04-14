Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,055 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $151.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.22. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.52 and a 1-year high of $216.26. The company has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.17, for a total transaction of $243,643.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,759,534.93. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 12,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,870 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $216.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $211.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.50 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.47.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

