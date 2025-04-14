Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Decreases Stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. trimmed its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,875 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,150 shares during the period. Armstrong World Industries accounts for approximately 1.9% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $8,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 851,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,954,000 after purchasing an additional 34,028 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 639.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWI opened at $134.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.68 and a 12-month high of $164.40.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.40%.

AWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.33.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

