9,637 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Bought by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 9,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 114.9% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 52,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 8,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 54.1% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV opened at $71.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.06. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $62.53 and a 1-year high of $75.43. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

