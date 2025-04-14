T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lessened its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $1,802,393,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $452,721,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,165,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $653,160,000 after acquiring an additional 876,182 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 31,353.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 635,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $140,172,000 after purchasing an additional 633,021 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,553,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,448,426,000 after purchasing an additional 590,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $191,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,533. This trade represents a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.0 %

T-Mobile US stock opened at $258.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.51. The company has a market capitalization of $295.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.14 and a fifty-two week high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 36.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup lowered T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.80.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

