Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Seeds Investor LLC

Seeds Investor LLC lowered its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 29,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petros Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $115,396.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,132.80. This trade represents a 8.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 95,956 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total transaction of $22,590,921.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,973,188.84. This trade represents a 36.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,754 shares of company stock valued at $29,397,793. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BR opened at $231.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.42. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.30 and a 12-month high of $247.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 44.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

