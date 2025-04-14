Mariner LLC Has $206.09 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Mariner LLC trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,705,947 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,423 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $206,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,038 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,767 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 8,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD stock opened at $93.40 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $187.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $150.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.89 and its 200-day moving average is $125.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.76.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

