Mariner LLC Increases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386,282 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $171,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,375 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,739,788,000 after buying an additional 151,286 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $2,553,035,000. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,059,119 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,805,009,000 after purchasing an additional 696,172 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,808,909 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,249,066,000 after purchasing an additional 92,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,424,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,235,157,000 after purchasing an additional 163,983 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE opened at $352.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $413.00 and its 200-day moving average is $455.28. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.01 and a 52-week high of $587.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Adobe from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Adobe from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.12.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,668,968.08. This represents a 4.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.28, for a total transaction of $403,172.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,687,063.84. This trade represents a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

