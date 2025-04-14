Mariner LLC Acquires 6,841,546 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 205.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,168,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,841,546 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $235,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 902.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 206,419,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,795,000 after acquiring an additional 185,825,669 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,164,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,114,000 after purchasing an additional 22,812,367 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 32,139,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,002,000 after purchasing an additional 21,503,265 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 197.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,865,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,377,000 after purchasing an additional 16,511,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 196.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,460,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,582,000 after buying an additional 12,242,859 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $21.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.11. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $24.31.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.0668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.