Devve (DEVVE) 24-Hour Volume Tops $471,111.49

Devve (DEVVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. In the last week, Devve has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One Devve token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00000799 BTC on popular exchanges. Devve has a market cap of $12.65 million and approximately $471,111.49 worth of Devve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Devve

Devve launched on February 6th, 2024. Devve’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,721,364 tokens. The Reddit community for Devve is https://reddit.com/r/devveofficial. Devve’s official Twitter account is @devveecosystem. The official message board for Devve is medium.com/@devveecosystem. The official website for Devve is www.devve.io.

Devve Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Devve (DEVVE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Devve has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 89,584,294.05953858 in circulation. The last known price of Devve is 0.70295687 USD and is up 3.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $507,330.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.devve.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Devve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

