Mariner LLC Sells 33,489 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Mariner LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,300,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,489 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $114,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Abound Wealth Management lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 644.9% during the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 233.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $31.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.68. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $36.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.01.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

