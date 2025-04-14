Cohen & Steers Inc. Trims Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Cohen & Steers Inc. decreased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,889,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759,759 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $108,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,335,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,673 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,314,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,080,000 after purchasing an additional 368,505 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,306,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,422,000 after buying an additional 5,524,103 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,718,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,374,000 after buying an additional 2,817,174 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth $479,597,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $46.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.59. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $48.11.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EXC

Insider Transactions at Exelon

In related news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $59,353.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,271 shares in the company, valued at $92,134.47. This trade represents a 39.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.