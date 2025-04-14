Synovus Financial Corp Buys 764 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 11,648 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at $2,817,000. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 759.2% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 46,784 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,504,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 98,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,820,000 after purchasing an additional 63,382 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 5,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.59, for a total value of $835,506.99. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 66,548 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,819.32. This represents a 7.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 17,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.62, for a total transaction of $2,849,868.48. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 155,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,855,091.88. This represents a 9.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,998,990. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $155.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.34 and a 52 week high of $177.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

ICE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.47.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

