Covestor Ltd Has $78,000 Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 82.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FHN. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 160.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 335.6% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of FHN opened at $16.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $22.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.49.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. First Horizon had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Insider Activity at First Horizon

In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 109,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $2,323,877.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,861,381 shares in the company, valued at $39,330,980.53. This represents a 5.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FHN. Robert W. Baird upgraded First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Baird R W upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FHN

First Horizon Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.