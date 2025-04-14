Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,762 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 618.2% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $350.02 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $314.93 and a 52-week high of $406.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $375.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus set a $450.00 price target on Stryker in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,705,827.65. This trade represents a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

