3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 237,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 19,552 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 230.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total transaction of $346,234.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,329.15. This represents a 34.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Victoria Clarke sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.22, for a total value of $269,885.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 194 shares in the company, valued at $29,918.68. The trade was a 90.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,639 shares of company stock worth $17,163,446. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $135.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. 3M has a one year low of $90.17 and a one year high of $156.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.39.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 100.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business’s revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 38.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MMM

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.