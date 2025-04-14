Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Acquires 743 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 46,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 33,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,231 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $125.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.17. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.80 and a 52 week high of $140.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.80 and a 200-day moving average of $118.15.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 15.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on HWM shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, February 14th. Northcoast Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $146.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.28.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

