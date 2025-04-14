Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CGMU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 164,421.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,110,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,495,000 after buying an additional 1,109,847 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,820,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,600,000 after acquiring an additional 707,264 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,466,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,409,000 after acquiring an additional 613,618 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 1,240.3% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 624,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after acquiring an additional 578,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,018,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,333,000 after purchasing an additional 531,846 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

CGMU opened at $26.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.07. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $27.54.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group Municipal Income ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Capital Group Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.