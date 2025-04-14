Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Has $533,000 Position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 9,387 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ PFM opened at $43.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.53. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $48.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.27 million, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.83.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.1793 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.