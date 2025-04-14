Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Buys 451 Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ESAB were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ESAB by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of ESAB by 871.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ESAB during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in ESAB by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ESAB opened at $115.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. ESAB Co. has a 1 year low of $88.54 and a 1 year high of $135.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. ESAB had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.43 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ESAB Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. ESAB’s payout ratio is 7.41%.

A number of research firms have commented on ESAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ESAB from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group raised ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded ESAB from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ESAB from $131.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ESAB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.75.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

