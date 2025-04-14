Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Targa Resources by 394.6% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Aspect Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Meloy sold 48,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.08, for a total transaction of $9,527,121.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,628 shares in the company, valued at $141,555,510.24. This represents a 6.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer R. Kneale sold 29,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total transaction of $5,750,856.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,731,100.98. The trade was a 11.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,914 shares of company stock worth $22,613,288. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $218.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $202.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Targa Resources from $211.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $185.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.64.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Targa Resources stock opened at $163.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.11. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $110.09 and a 1 year high of $218.51.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

