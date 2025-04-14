Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF were worth $4,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF during the third quarter worth about $266,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 152,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the period. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 16,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the period.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF stock opened at $27.79 on Monday. Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $30.12. The stock has a market cap of $430.19 million, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.11.

About Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

