PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BNP Paribas cut their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.88.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $144.43 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.33 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

