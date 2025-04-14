Belpointe Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,424 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,159,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,679,000 after purchasing an additional 46,697 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 367,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,215,000 after buying an additional 19,893 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 240,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,573,000 after buying an additional 12,011 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 89,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 29,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 54,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO opened at $56.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.22 and a 200-day moving average of $54.06. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $60.18. The firm has a market cap of $95.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 258.72% and a net margin of 46.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 62.29%.

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Altria Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price objective on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

