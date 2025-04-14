Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Purchases New Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,190,000. Kornit Digital makes up about 1.4% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kornit Digital stock opened at $18.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.79. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $34.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.70 million, a PE ratio of -53.46 and a beta of 2.08.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Kornit Digital from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Kornit Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kornit Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

