Cohen & Steers Inc. Grows Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,589,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,240 shares during the period. UDR comprises about 2.5% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 0.09% of UDR worth $1,327,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at $1,273,442,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in UDR by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,535,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,104,000 after buying an additional 3,609,925 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,592,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,432 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,989,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,777,000 after acquiring an additional 583,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter worth about $22,662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

UDR Stock Performance

Shares of UDR stock opened at $39.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.78. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.14 and a 12 month high of $47.55.

UDR Increases Dividend

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.53. UDR had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 5.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. UDR’s payout ratio is 688.00%.

Insider Activity at UDR

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 25,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,068,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,256,609. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank raised their price target on UDR from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.12.

About UDR



UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

