Peninsula Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Peninsula Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFG. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $97.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.37. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $108.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.