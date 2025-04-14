Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up 2.9% of Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 519.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 290.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $45.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.87. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $44.04 and a 52-week high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

