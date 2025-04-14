Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Peninsula Wealth LLC

Peninsula Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $39,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 270,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,725,000 after purchasing an additional 18,540 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $10,885,000. TME Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,352,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 69,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,706,000 after buying an additional 9,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 145,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,558,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $161.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.91. The company has a market cap of $257.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $182.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

