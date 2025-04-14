Stone House Investment Management LLC Invests $6.04 Million in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,044,000. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up about 1.5% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 49.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 66,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,559,000 after buying an additional 22,130 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $196.14 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.49 and a fifty-two week high of $229.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.98.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.