Peninsula Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Peninsula Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,880.0% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,416.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 20,682 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $196.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.00. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $168.49 and a twelve month high of $229.77.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.