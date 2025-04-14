Promising Value Stocks To Research – April 11th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., iShares Bitcoin Trust, Intel, and Berkshire Hathaway are the five Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares in companies that appear to be undervalued relative to their underlying fundamentals, such as earnings, dividends, or book value. Investors often believe that the market has temporarily underestimated these companies, expecting that their stock prices will eventually rise to reflect their true worth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of SQQQ stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.25. The company had a trading volume of 126,140,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,759,242. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

NYSE:JPM traded up $10.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $237.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,076,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,710,527. The firm has a market cap of $663.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.53 and a 200-day moving average of $241.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $179.20 and a 12 month high of $280.25.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT traded up $2.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.70. 43,087,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,387,031. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $61.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.86 and a 200-day moving average of $49.58.

Intel (INTC)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $19.35. The stock had a trading volume of 99,301,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,663,902. The company has a market cap of $84.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.13. Intel has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $37.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded up $7.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $523.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,616,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,055,405. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $395.66 and a 12 month high of $539.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $502.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $475.35.

