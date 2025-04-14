Granite Investment Partners LLC Makes New $3.65 Million Investment in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,287 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 489.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Paylocity by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PCTY. Barclays upped their price target on Paylocity from $214.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Paylocity from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Paylocity from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 26,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.91, for a total transaction of $5,116,777.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,862,200. This trade represents a 5.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $187.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.30. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $129.94 and a 1-year high of $223.80.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.60). Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 14.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

About Paylocity

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.