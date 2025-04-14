Granite Investment Partners LLC Invests $243,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 273 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $918.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $960.09 and its 200 day moving average is $885.47. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $542.01 and a 1 year high of $1,064.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Netflix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $1,494.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of Netflix to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,017.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 2,682 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.00, for a total transaction of $2,609,586.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total value of $23,360,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,933.10. The trade was a 98.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 274,312 shares of company stock valued at $267,919,297. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

