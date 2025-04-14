Promising Telecom Stocks To Research – April 11th

Broadcom, ServiceNow, Palo Alto Networks, Apollo Global Management, AT&T, Arista Networks, and Corning are the seven Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks represent equity shares in companies that provide a range of telecommunications services, including internet, mobile, and landline communications. These companies operate vital infrastructure for data and voice communication, and their performance is influenced by factors such as regulatory policies, technological advancements, and market competition. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $7.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.73. 17,075,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,289,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.94. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $251.88. The company has a market cap of $845.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.84, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $4.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $779.20. 1,249,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,955. The firm has a market cap of $161.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $880.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $973.99.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,174,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,896,137. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.81. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $135.18 and a 52-week high of $208.39. The stock has a market cap of $111.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.41, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

APO stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.13. 3,753,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,752,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.44. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $95.11 and a 52-week high of $189.49. The company has a market cap of $70.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66.

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $26.76. 16,676,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,869,614. The stock has a market cap of $192.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AT&T has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $29.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.94.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of ANET traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,770,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,172,866. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $133.58. The company has a market cap of $91.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.29.

Corning (GLW)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Corning stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,930,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,899,306. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.81. The company has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of 71.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Corning has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $55.33.

