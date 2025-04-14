Granite Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Granite Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,454 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,038,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPX Technologies by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 590,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,169,000 after purchasing an additional 513,526 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,337,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 787,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,640,000 after buying an additional 160,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 1,260.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 170,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,813,000 after buying an additional 157,981 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti raised SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on SPX Technologies from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of SPX Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.75.

SPX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $132.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.73. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $183.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.

SPX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.